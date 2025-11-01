Collins scores own goal as Brentford are beaten at Palace

Crystal Palace 2

Mateta (30′)

Collins (OG, 51′)

Mateta (30′)Collins (OG, 51′) Brentford 0



Nathan Collins scored an own goal as Brentford were well beaten at Selhurst Park.

They failed to register a shot on target in the first half and trailed to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s fine looping header from a Jefferson Lema flick-on.

Crystal Palace almost made it 2-0 when Ismaila Sarr volleyed an effort just wide, but the Bees did find themselves further behind soon after when Collins headed the ball into his own net following a long throw.

A poor pass by Collins nearly led to a third home goal only for Sarr to shoot wide.

Brentford finally threatened in the final third of the match, with Kristoffer Ajer and Jordan Henderson going close, before Reiss Nelson tested Eagles keeper Dean Henderson with a decent strike, but the late pressure was to no avail.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode (Lewis-Potter, 67), Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmoliuk (Janelt, 68), Henderson (Carvalho, 86), Ouattara (Nelson, 75), Damsgaard (Jensen, 68), Schade, Thiago.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Onyeka.