‘Close call’ on whether Norgaard returns against Hammers – Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says it will be a “close call” on whether Christian Norgaard returns for Saturday’s game against West Ham.

The midfielder has been nursing a knock and missed the recent defeat against Tottenham.

But he has returned to training and could feature this weekend.

His absence has continued a wretched run of injuries for Brentford, who are without the likes of Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Yoane Wissa and summer signing Igor Thiago.

“We’ve been very unlucky, but that happens – it’s part of football,” said Frank.

“You can be more hit by injuries than others. We need to work on how we can get them back playing – how we can accelerate that process, which we are working on.”







