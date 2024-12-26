Fulham pull off late comeback to stun Chelsea

Chelsea 1 Fulham 2 16' Palmer 82' Wilson 90' Muniz

Rodrigo Muniz’s stoppage-time goal dramatically gave Fulham their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1979.

Chelsea lead through Cole Palmer’s first-half goal until substitute Harry Wilson equalised on 83 minutes.

And Muniz, another of Marco Silva’s substitutes, scored a winner to stun the home fans.

Palmer’s 12th Premier League goal of the season was a moment of pure class.

Halfway inside the Fulham half and with his back to goal, Palmer collected Levi Colwill’s pass, turned, effortlessly evaded two challenges and then placed the ball through Whites defender Issa Diop’s legs and past Bernd Leno.

Keeper Leno kept out Marc Cucurella’s header before the interval and did superbly to tip over Enzo Fernandez’s strike early in the second half.

At the other end, Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez denied Antonee Robinson at the far post.

But Sanchez was unable to prevent Wilson scoring Fulham’s first goal at the Bridge for 13 years.

Timothy Castagne headed Robinson’s cross down towards Wilson, who netted from close range.

Chelsea felt Pedro Neto was fouled by Alex Iwobi in the build-up. But, after a VAR check, the goal stood.

And in the final stages, Sasa Lukic squared for Muniz to score a dramatic winner.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson (Nkunku 73).

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Casadei, George, Felix, Guiu.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira (Cairney 73), Traore (Wilson 67), Jimenez (Muniz 73), Iwobi (Sessegnon 90).

Subs not used: Benda, Cuenca, King, Godo, Vinicius.







