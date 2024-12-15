Chelsea two points behind Liverpool after derby victory

Chelsea 2 Brentford 1 43' Cucurella 80' Jackson 90' Mbeumo

Chelsea are just two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after winning the west London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Although Enzo Maresca’s side were not at their free-flowing best, goals from Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson earned a seventh consecutive win in all competitions.

Brentford were grateful to goalkeeper Mark Flekken for keeping them in the contest in the first half, but they were much improved after half-time and Bryan Mbeumo ensured a nervy end to the game thanks to his well-taken goal in stoppage time.

Flekken had to be at his best in the early stages, as the Dutchman saved well from Jackson, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez in succession.

Chelsea finally took the lead just before the interval, with Cucurella stealing in at the back post to head home his second goal for the club, from a Noni Madueke cross.

The second half followed largely the same pattern as the first until the final 20 minutes when Brentford pushed for an equaliser.

Robert Sanchez made a great save to keep out a Christian Norgaard volley and, moments after being introduced as a substitute, Fabio Carvalho hit the underside of the crossbar from close range.

But the home side struck again as the game opened up. A great tackle by Moises Caicedo on Carvalho allowed Fernandez to set Jackson away to score his ninth goal of the season, with a powerful effort from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Chelsea were forced to work hard to see out the win after Mbeumo slotted beyond Sanchez after Brentford substitute Kevin Schade had played him in on goal.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson (Nkunku 83).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Disasi, Acheampong, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Rak-Sakyi, George, Guiu

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev (Ajer 75), Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter (Meghoma 86), Damsgaard (Janelt 63), Norgaard, Yarmoliuk (Carvalho 75), Wissa (Schade 75), Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Konak, Trevitt







