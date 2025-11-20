Carvalho to miss rest of season with knee injury

Brentford’s Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The former Fulham man, 23, will undergo surgery after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage, Brentford announced on Thursday evening.

He has been hampered by injury problems since being signed from Liverpool during the summer of 2024.

Carvalho has made 33 appearances for Brentford since that move, with nine of them coming this season.