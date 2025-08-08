Carvalho and Damsgaard score in final Bees friendly
Fábio Carvalho and Mikkel Damsgaard scored as Brentford drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
The German side led before Carvalho (pictured) equalised and Damsgaard then put the hosts ahead.
Franck Honorat scored a late equaliser and the game – Brentford’s final friendly before the start of the new campaign – ended all square.
Yoane Wissa was again not involved amid doubts over his future.
The Bees forward recently returned to training but wants a move to Newcastle, who are keen to sign him.
Brentford: Valdimarsson; Kayode (Hickey 82), Van den Berg (Ajer 62), Collins, Henry (Roerslev 82); Jensen (Milambo 75), Yarmoliuk; Carvalho, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago (Henderson 75)
Subs not used: Cox, Balcombe, Onyeka, Meghoma, Konak, Roerslev, Arthur, Donovan.