Carvalho and Damsgaard score in final Bees friendly

Fábio Carvalho and Mikkel Damsgaard scored as Brentford drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The German side led before Carvalho (pictured) equalised and Damsgaard then put the hosts ahead.

Franck Honorat scored a late equaliser and the game – Brentford’s final friendly before the start of the new campaign – ended all square.

Yoane Wissa was again not involved amid doubts over his future.

The Bees forward recently returned to training but wants a move to Newcastle, who are keen to sign him.

Brentford: Valdimarsson; Kayode (Hickey 82), Van den Berg (Ajer 62), Collins, Henry (Roerslev 82); Jensen (Milambo 75), Yarmoliuk; Carvalho, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago (Henderson 75)

Subs not used: Cox, Balcombe, Onyeka, Meghoma, Konak, Roerslev, Arthur, Donovan.