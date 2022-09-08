Canos ready to return and Pinnock steps up recovery

Sergi Canos could return for Brentford against Southampton on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Canos is yet to play this season but boss Thomas Frank says the wide-man will be available for selection.

Kristoffer Ajer is also fit enough to start after returning to the bench for last weekend’s 5-2 win over Leeds United.







Meanwhile, Ethan Pinnock has stepped up his recovery from the knee injury which has also forced to miss the entirety of the season so far, but is not yet ready to return to action.

“Ethan is up and running and slightly joining in small parts of the training with the squad,” Frank said.

“We have a friendly in the international break, he will play that one, and then we will see.

“That’s the aim right now and then we will see how quickly it goes from there.”##

Summer signing Mikkel Damsgaard is continuing to build up his fitness as he works towards a first Premier League start, and Frank says the midfielder has made plenty of progress following a heavily disrupted last season at Sampdoria due to injury.

“He’s progressing well in that area. We’re pleased with that,” Frank said.

“We had an internal match with quite a few of our first-team players, the ones who needed it, and the B team on Tuesday, and that was good for a lot of players.

“He’s building constantly and showing more and more sharpness.

“It’s an ongoing process with him to get used to the intensity but I am seeing more and more sharp actions, which is a good thing.”

Christian Norgaard is still set to miss a number of weeks with an Achilles problem.







