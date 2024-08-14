Cajuste set for Ipswich after Bees move collapses

Ipswich are set to complete the signing of Jens Cajuste after the Napoli midfielder’s move to Brentford collapsed on Tuesday night.

The Sweden international had looked set to become the Bees’ second summer signing, following the arrival of Fabio Carvalho, but talks broke down after a deal appeared to be agreed for a loan deal which would have become a permanent £10 million transfer at the end of the season.







Cajuste moved to Napoli last summer but made just 19 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club.

Ipswich have now stepped in to sign the 25-year-old who is likely to put pen to paper on a loan agreement before the Premier League new boy’s clash with Liverpool at Portman Road on Saturday.







