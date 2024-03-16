Bees closer to drop zone after defeat at Burnley

Burnley 2 Brentford 1 10' Bruun Larsen (pen) 62' Fofana 83' Ajer

Brentford’s relegation worries worsened with a defeat against second-from-bottom Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Bees played most of the game with 10 men after Sergio Reguilon was sent off for a ninth-minute foul which resulted in Jacob Bruun Larsen scoring with a penalty.

David Fofana’s second-half goal doubled Burnley’s lead. Kristoffer Ajer pulled one back with a diving header from a cross by Bryan Mbeumo, who came on as a substitute for his return from injury after three months out.

No foul was initially given after Reguilon – back in the side after a hamstring injury – bundled over Vitinho.

However, after a VAR check lasting more than five minutes, the left-back was red-carded for a professional foul and Bruun Larsen converted from the spot.

Brentford still managed to threaten – and Ivan Toney had a chance to equalise when he missed the target with a free header from Mathias Jensen’s free-kick.

And Burnley’s on-loan Chelsea striker Fofana was guilty of an astonishing miss before the interval, shooting wide from close range with the goal at his mercy after being set up by Wilson Odobert.

However, Fofana atoned by adding the all important second goal just after the hour mark, finishing decisively following a Burnley counter-attack.

Ajer’s late goal gave the visitors hope and in stoppage time they had a goal disallowed when Toney headed in Shandon Baptiste’s high ball into the box but was penalised for a foul on keeper Arijanet Muric.

Brentford remain 15th in the Premier League table but a 1-1 draw between fellow strugglers Luton and Nottingham Forest means they are now just four points clear of Luton, who currently occupy the final relegation place.

Brentford: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev (Yarmoliuk 57), Onyeka (Lewis-Potter 57), Jensen (Maupay 80), Janelt (Baptiste 80), Reguilon, Toney, Wissa (Mbeumo 80).

