Brilliant Brentford hold on to beat Liverpool

Brentford 3

Ouattara (5′)

Schade (45′)

Thiago (pen, 60′) Ouattara (5′)Schade (45′)Thiago (pen, 60′) Liverpool 2

Kerkez (45’+2)

Salah (89′) Kerkez (45’+2)Salah (89′)



Impressive Brentford pulled off arguably their best victory of the season so far, producing a superb display to beat the champions.

There were first-half goals from Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade, while Igor Thiago scored a third from the penalty spot after the break.

Although Liverpool had periods of pressure and scored in first-half stoppage time through Milos Kerkez and late on with a Mohamed Salah effort, the resolute Bees held on for a deserved win.

Keith Andrews’ men successfully counter-attacked and hustled the below-par Reds in a performance which will significantly boost confidence after winning at West Ham United last Monday.

Brentford got off to a perfect start, taking a direct route to punish Liverpool. Lingering at the far post, Ouattara volleyed, left-footed into the net when Kristoffer Ajer managed to head on a threatening long throw from Michael Kayode.

In response, Arne Slot’s side began to exert some control after the setback, while Bees’ midfielder Yehor

Yarmoliuk had to limp off in 28 minutes to be replaced by Vitaly Janelt. Nevertheless, Brentford had chances to add to their lead, particularly when Jordan Henderson fired a long range drive just wide against his former club and Mikkel Damsgaard drew a terrific save from Reds’ goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Bees grabbed a second goal on the stroke of the interval. Damsgaard, picking up possession inside his own half, split the Liverpool defence open with a terrific angled pass, to find Schade who kept his composure to fire the ball past an exposed Mamardashvili.

However, in a dramatic ending to the half in added time, Kerkez pulled a goal back for the Merseysiders.

The full-back moved quickly into the Brentford penalty area, and was first to react to Conor Bradley’s low cross from the right to tuck past home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Andrews’ side started the second half in determined, assertive fashion. Damsgaard brought another vital save from Mamardashvili as Liverpool continued to look unsettled.

And the hosts won a penalty in the 59th minute after a VAR consultation, when Virgil van Dijk was judged to have kicked Ouattara.

Thiago subsequently converted the spot kick to pile the pressure on Liverpool.

Salah gave the Reds hope with a well executed volley from Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross with a minute remaining, but Brentford showed fine defensive resilience to see out a tough contest.

Brentford: Kelleher, Ajer (Henry 90+4), Van Den Berg, Collins, Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk (Janelt 28), Schade (Lewis-Potter 79), Damsgaard (Jensen 79), Ouattara (Onyeka 90+4), Thiago