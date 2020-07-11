Brilliant Benrahma inspires Brentford to another win

Derby 1 Brentford 3 3' Watkins 29' Knight 49' Benrahma 64' Benrahma

Said Benhrama continued to terrorise Championship defences, scoring twice to help promotion-chasing Brentford to another win.

A goalkeeping howler from former Bees loanee Ben Hamer gifted Benrahma his first before the Algerian curled in an exquisite second and put the game beyond Derby’s reach.







The visitors started brightly and were rewarded with three minutes on the clock.

Bryan Mbeumo hit the post before Ollie Watkins neatly slotted the rebound into the far corner.

Brentford seemed to rest on their laurels following the opener and were punished when Jason Knight struck to send the teams at half-time in level.

Benrahma got his first of the afternoon early in the second half when his tame strike slipped under Hamer’s arms.

He then sealed the victory with a stunning 20-yard strike into the top-right corner.

Brentford: Raya, Henry (Thompson 89), Pinnock, Norgaard (Jensen 68), Benrahma (Fosu 79), Watkins, Dasilva (Zamburek 68), Marcondes, Jansson, Bryan Mbeumo (Valencia 79), Roerslev.







