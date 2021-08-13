Brilliant Bees make dream start by beating Arsenal

Brentford 2 Arsenal 0 22' Canos 73' Norgaard

Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard gave Brentford victory in their first-ever Premier League game.

The Bees almost take the lead on 11 minutes when Ivan Toney’s flicked through-ball found the run of Bryan Mbeumo, whose powerful effort smacked off the near post.

But the home side did have the lead 10 minutes later when Canos shifted the ball onto his right foot inside the box and fired low past Bernd Leno.

Mbeumo should have doubled the lead on the half-hour mark when a nice piece of skill to beat the Arsenal defence saw him go one-on-one with Leno, but the winger could only drag his shot wide of the target.

Arsenal’s danger man Emile Smith-Rowe went close early in the second half when his driving run and shot forced a smart stop from David Raya, but Canos went close to a second on 65 minutes when Leno was forced to beat away his powerful strike at goal.

Five minutes later Arsenal almost had an equaliser when Granit Xhaka fired over at the back post after being picked out by a cross from Calum Chambers.

The Bees doubled their lead 17 minutes from time when a long throw into the box from Mads Bech was not dealt with by the Arsenal defence, allowing Norgaard to head in.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer (Bech), Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Onyeka (Midstrup), Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbuemo (Forss), Toney







