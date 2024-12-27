Resolute Bees earn point at Brighton

Brighton 0 Brentford 0

Brentford battled to secure only their second away point of the season.

The Bees’ injury jinx struck again when keeper Mark Flekken had to go off during the first half.

Flekken was hurt stretching out his leg to make one of a number of saves he made before suffering his injury.

But with Hákon Valdimarsson on in Flekken’s place for his Premier League debut, the visitors dug in and produced a resolute performance.

They almost went behind early on when Julio Enciso’s curling shot hit the woodwork.

Brentford thought they had taken the lead in the 14th minute when Yoane Wissa found the net, but VAR ruled that he was narrowly offside.

And after another VAR check late in the game, Pedro stayed on the field despite appearing to elbow Yehor Yarmolyuk.

Brentford: Flekken (Valdimarsson 36), Roerslev, Collins, Mee (Kim 78), Lewis-Potter, Norgaard (Yarmoliuk 72), Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa.

Subs not used: Carvalho, Meghoma, Konak, Maghoma, Yogane, Arthur.







