Brentford denied by late Brighton penalty

Brighton 3 Brentford 3 10' Jansson 21' Mitoma 22' Toney 28' Welbeck 49' Pinnock 89' Mac Allister

Brentford were denied victory by Alexis Mac Allister’s late penalty at the Amex Stadium.

The teams were level at 2-2 at the interval after four goals were scored in an incredible 18-minute period.

Pontus Jansson put Brentford ahead, Kaoru Mitoma equalised and Ivan Toney quickly restored the visitors’ lead before Danny Welbeck hit back for the Seagulls.

Ethan Pinnock restored the lead the again early in the second half with a far-post volley after Brighton failed to clear Bryan Mbeumo’s free-kick.

But there was a late twist, with Mac Allister blasting in from the spot after VAR had picked up a handball by Aaron Hickey.

The fit-again Jansson, starting a Premier League game for the first time since October, put the Bees in front by heading in Mathias Jensen’s left-wing cross

Mitoma levelled with an outrageous lob, collecting keeper Jason Steele’s long ball and then scoring from outside the penalty area.

Newly-capped England striker Toney netted 90 seconds later, firing beyond Steele from near the edge of the box after collecting Mbeumo’s pass.

Brighton responded again, this time with Welbeck heading home from close range at the far post after being found by Solly March’s cross.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Damsgaard (Dasilva 73), Norgaard, Jensen (Ghoddos 75), Mbeumo (Wissa 79), Toney.

Subs not used: Strakosha, Schade, Zanka, Roerslev, Stevens, Olakigbe.







