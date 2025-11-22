Brentford beaten after Thiago misses stoppage-time penalty

Brighton 2

Welbeck (72′)

Hinshelwood (84′)

Welbeck (72′)Hinshelwood (84′) Brentford 1 Thiago (pen, 29′)



Igor Thiago had a stoppage-time penalty saved as Brighton came from behind to beat Brentford after the Brazilian had converted a first-half spot-kick.

A late goal by Jack Hinshelwood, followed by keeper Bart Verbruggen’s heroics for the hosts, condemned Brentford to defeat.

Thiago netted with a penalty after Carlos Balaba had brought down Dango Ouattara – the striker’s 10th goal in 13 appearances for the Bees.

But Brighton hit back in the second half, with Danny Welbeck equalising before Hinshelwood struck.

Welbeck missed a great chance to haul the Seagulls level when he fired over from inside the box, and keeper Caoimhin Kelleher then produced a fine save to deny Yankuba Minteh.

But Welbeck atoned for his miss by getting on the end of Minteh’s cross to score his seventh goal of the season.

Worse followed for Brentford when Hinsehelwood’s scuffed shot trickled past Kelleher and into the net.

They were handed a chance to level in the final stages when Maxim De Cuyper fouled Kevin Schade – but this time Thiago was unable to beat Verbruggen.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer (Hickey 80), Yarmolyuk (Jensen 80), Henderson, Ouattara (Lewis-Potter 65), Damsgaard (Janlet 80), Schade, Thiago.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Nelson, Onyeka.