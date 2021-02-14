Brentford’s unbeaten run ended by Barnsley

Brentford 0 Barnsley 2 13' Chaplain 47' Morris

Brentford’s record-breaking 21-game unbeaten league run was ended by a surprise home defeat.

The visitors, who famously won at Griffin Park on the final day of last season to deny the Bees automatic promotion, dominated the early stages and it was no surprise when Conor Chaplin put them ahead.







Brentford could not cope with the Tykes’ high-pressing game and failed to get into their stride, with Barnsley restricting them to long-range shots in the first half, before doubling their lead through Carlton Morris right at the start of the second.

The Bees made a flurry of substitutions to try to get back into the game, but only really forced Brad Collins into one save from a Sergi Canos shot, again from long range, which the keeper spilled.

Brentford dropped down to second in the table after Norwich’s win on Saturday, and stay there – four points clear of third-placed Swansea, who now have two games in hand.

They could not get out of their own half in the first 10 minutes after a whirlwind start by Barnsley, who went ahead when Callum Brittain crossed from the right and Chaplin stole into the six-yard box to slot the ball home.

Morris had a header saved by David Raya in the 35th minute, as the visitors continued to have the better of things, but Brentford finally woke up near to half-time with Collins saving from Saman Ghoddos.

Barnsley made it 2-0 70 seconds into the second half when Daryl Dike pulled the ball across the area from the right to Morris, whose shot went in off the inside of the post.

Brentford thought they had grounds for a penalty when Ivan Toney appeared to be pushed over in the penalty area at a set-piece on the hour mark, but apart from the Canos shot, they never really looked like getting back into the game.

They will now hope to bounce back quickly in Wednesday night’s local derby at QPR.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard (Roerslev 74), Henry, Sorensen, Pinnock, Janelt, Ghoddos (Forss 74), Dasilva (Jensen 74), Mbeumo (Fosu 64), Canos, Toney.







