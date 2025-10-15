Brentford’s summer signing Milambo to miss rest of season

Brentford’s summer signing Antoni Milambo will miss the rest of the season with a long-term knee injury.

The midfielder, 20, suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage while on international duty for the Netherlands’ Under-21s.

He was stretchered off during a match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Milambo was signed from Feyenoord during the summer for around £17m and has made three first-team appearances for the Bees this season.

Brentford have been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, with the likes of Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and Igor Thiago spending long periods on the sidelines.

Hickey, who recently returned after 20 months out, went off injured during Scotland’s win over Greece last week and missed their win over Belarus as a result.