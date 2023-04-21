Brentford’s season an ‘unbelievable success’ – Frank

Thomas Frank insists it will not be a failure if Brentford miss out on qualifying for Europe this season.

They have lost their past three matches and this weekend take on in-form Aston Villa and their former Bess striker Ollie Watkins, who has scored 10 goals in his past 12 appearances.







But Frank is unconcerned by his side’s recent form and denied the club’s season is in danger of petering out.

“I would prefer to be in that unbeaten of 12 games but every club outside the top seven will have a run of games where they are not picking up points,” head coach Frank said.

“We are doing everything we can to win the next game and keep the same processes in place and prepare well and do our very best to win.

“We were close to getting three points against Newcastle. We had some big chances against Wolves but I was happy with the effort.

“It is a narrative out there that we are in the hunt for Europe. The aim for was just to remain in this league and get higher each season.

“For Brentford, with the second-lowest budget, just to stay in the league is an unbelievable success.”

Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter remain sidelined for Saturday’s game.







