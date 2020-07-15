Brentford’s promotion charge continues with eighth straight win

Brentford 1 Preston 0 4' Watkins

An early goal by Ollie Watkins moved Brentford to within a point of second-placed West Bromwich Albion in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Thomas Frank’s side did enough to keep up their quest despite not being particularly fluid for the majority of the closed-doors game at Griffin Park.







The Bees now sit third in the Championship on 81 points with two games remaining.

They got off to the perfect start when Watkins blasted home in the third minute, in what was a superb team worked goal.

Said Benrahma began the move, driving down the left0hand side, before Mathias Jensen supplied Emiliano Marcondes who threaded the ball into the strikers’ path.

Watkins’ rasping drive left keeper Declan Rudd with no chance.

Brentford keeper David Raya, meanwhile, had to be alert to thwart Tom Barkhuizen as Preston looked for a leveller.

The visitors’ defender Andrew Hughes then deflected a Watkins shot over the bar as the Bees threatened at various points across the first half.

Raya was called upon to pull off a smart save from a 25-yard free kick by Darnell Fisher with the Bees appearing slightly complacent.

The scare sparked Brentford back into life, though, and Benrahma brought the best out of Rudd once more, moments before half-time, with a cracking right-footed shot.

Opportunities were scarce after the break, until Watkins had a couple of efforts which went over the bar.

Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Dalsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen (Dasilva 66), Marcondes (Zamburek 87), Benrahma, Watkins, Mbuemo (Valencia 74).

Subs not used: Daniels, Canos, Dervisloglu, Jeanvier, Fosu, Roerslev.







