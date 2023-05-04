Brentford’s Norgaard out for the rest of the season

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard will miss the remainder of the season due to the Achilles injury he sustained against Aston Villa last month.

Norgaard was forced off at halftime in the 1-1 draw at the Gtech Stadium and has missed the last two matches against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, which Brentford have both won.







However, the Dane, who has been instrumental in the club’s push for Europe this season, won’t be available for the final four matches of the campaign, confirmed Bess boss Thomas Frank.

“I think it will be difficult for him play this season,” Frank said.

“We don’t exactly know when he might be back because it’s an Achilles issue.”

Club record signing Keane Lewis-Potter has already been ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Frank also said forward Yoann Wissa fully deserves the new three-year contract he signed on Thursday.

Wissa joined the Bess from French side Lorient two years ago and has scored 12 goals in 70 appearances with only Ivan Toney finding the net more times in the Premier League for the club.

“He is a very important player,” Frank said.

“It’s a privilege to have a player we know can provide goals and that is a very important skillset to have.

“He is very good to work with, fantastic in the group and I am very pleased we have managed to tie him down on a new contract.”







