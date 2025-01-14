Brentford’s late comeback stuns Man City

Brentford 2-2 Man City

Brentford dramatically came from two goals down to earn a point against Manchester City.

A stoppage-time header from captain Christian Norgaard rescued a draw for the Bees after Yoane Wissa pulled a goal back with less than ten minutes to play.

Phil Foden had scored twice earlier in the second half but the reining Premier League champions were never in control of an end-to-end game.

Brentford found it far easier to create chances than they had in their FA Cup defeat to Plymouth at the weekend, with Bryan Mbeumo denied a replica of his recent goal against Arsenal by City ‘keeper Stefan Ortega early on.

City took charge before half-time, and the Bees were thankful to Norgaard for parity at half-time as he raced back to halt Matheus Nunes as the midfielder bore down on goal.

It was the woodwork that denied City shortly after the interval, with Savinho striking Mark Flekken’s post as he shot across the face of goal.

But nothing could stop Kevin de Bruyne providing a perfect cross for Foden to turn home from close range with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Brentford almost found an immediate response, only for Nathan Ake to brilliantly clear off his own goal line from Wissa after Mbeumo had beaten Ortega to a long ball.

Foden looked to have sealed the game in the 78th minute, as he scored on the rebound after Savinho had been denied by Flekken.

Wissa did find the net in the final ten minutes, controlling a Mads Roerslev header before finishing to set up a grandstand finish.

And Norgaard proved to be the hero as his powerful headed effort could not be kept out by Ortega in the City goal.

Brentford: Flekken, Roerslev (Henry 88), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt (Yarmoliuk 79) , Jensen (Schade 67), Mbeumo, Wissa. Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Ji-Soo, Carvalho, Konak, Maghoma







