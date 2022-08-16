Brentford’s Fosu joins Stoke City on loan

Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old battled injury problems and struggled for game time last season, making just three appearances in all competitions.

Phil Giles, Brentford director of football, said: “Tariqe made a big contribution during our promotion season but hasn’t played enough during the last 12 months.

“Therefore, a loan to Stoke is the perfect solution to get him back playing regular minutes at a level where we know he can excel. We wish him well during the loan and will review his situation at the end of the season.”







