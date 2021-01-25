Brentford’s Dervisoglu joins Galatasaray on loan

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu has joined Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Turkey Under-21 striker, who signed for the Bees last January for £2.8m from Sparta Rotterdam, has struggled to make an impact at the club since his arrival, and will be loaned out for a second time this season.







Dervisoglu joined Dutch side FC Twente in September but failed to find the net in 10 appearances and returned to Brentford in January where he scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 FA Cup third round win over Middlesbrough.

Bess boss Thomas Frank insists Dervisoglu has a future at the club and believes the opportunity to join one of Turkey’s biggest clubs will benefit both the club and the player.

“This move to Galatasaray should mean he plays more games in the second half of the season,” Frank said on the club’s website.

“He is also going in to a club with a great history, challenging for the league, where there will be lots of pressure on him, which is a good way for him to develop.”







