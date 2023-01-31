Brentford’s Canos joins Olympiacos on loan

Sergi Canos has joined Olympiacos on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season.

Clubs in his native Spain were alerted to Canos’ availability but he is heading to Greece.

The 25-year-old has made just five league appearances for Brentford this season.

Canos was signed from Norwich for £2.5m five years ago, having previously been on loan at Brentford from Liverpool.

He was part of the Bees’ promotion-winning squad of 2021 and scored the club’s first Premier League goal, in the victory over Arsenal.







