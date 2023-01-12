Brentford’s Canos could return to Spain

Sergi Canos could return to his native Spain this month.

A number of Spanish clubs have been alerted to Canos’ possible availability during the current transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made just five league appearances for Brentford this season and the club would be willing to let him leave if the right offer came in.

Canos was signed from Norwich for £2.5m five years ago, having previously been on loan at Brentford from Liverpool.

He was part of the Bees’ promotion-winning squad of 2021 and scored the club’s first Premier League goal, in the victory over Arsenal.







