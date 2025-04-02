Brentford’s away run ended by incredible Newcastle winner

Newcastle 2 Isak (45’+2)

Tonali (74′)



Brentford 1 Mbeumo (pen, 66′)

Brentford’s remarkable away run came to an end at St James’ Park.

The Bees, who had won five matches in a row on the road, levelled through Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty after Alexander Isak had put Newcastle ahead.

But, after Ethan Pinnock had hit the post, Sandro Tonali’s breathtaking goal secured the points for the Mapgies.

Isak struck in first-half stoppage time – shortly after the hosts had a goal disallowed for offside when Harvey Barnes headed into an empty net after Isak had set him up.

Mbeumo, near the edge of the six-yard box, was poised to clear Jacob Murphy’s ball in from the right but slipped at the vital moment, enabling Isak to score from close range.

Mbeumo made amends by equalising from the spot midway through the second half after Yoane Wissa had been brought down by keeper Nick Pope.

Brentford were then on top and almost went ahead when Pinnock headed Kevin Schade’s cross against the woodwork.

But Tonali, with either a mishit cross or a contender goal of the season, scored from near the right-hand corner flag to restore Newcastle’s lead.

In the final minutes, substitute Mikkel Damsgaard missed a great chance when he fired over, and Pope produced a fine save to deny Schade.

And Brentford appealed in vain for a penalty right at the end after Damsgaard went down following a challenge by Bruno Guimaraes.

Brentford: Flekken; van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock (Ajer 83), Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt (Damsgaard 59), Mbeumo, Yarmoliuk (Maghoma 83), Schade, Wissa.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Konak, Kayode, Kim, Morgan.







