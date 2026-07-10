Brentford youngster Frederick signs new contract

Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international’s new deal runs until 2030, with the Bees holding a club option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Fredrick will be involved with the first-team squad under head coach Keith Andrews from the upcoming season as he looks to work his way back from a long-term injury lay-off.

The centre-back initially joined Brentford on loan in August 2023 from Nigerian side Nasarawa United, before making the move permanent in April 2024. He made his senior international debut for Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium against Jamaica in May 2025.

Boss Andrews told the club website: “We’re delighted that Benji has signed a new deal and is going to be part of the group this season, because we see a lot of potential in him and where we can bring his game to.

“He’s already played senior international football and was a big part of Nigeria’s team in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Last season, he had a really productive loan in Belgium that was unfortunately cut short due to injury.

“The first port of call for Benji is to integrate into the squad consistently. His last game was the middle of November, so that’s a long time he’s had out through injury.

“He’s then got to come into the first-team space, challenge his team-mates and show the ability and the personality which I know he has.”