Brentford win appeal against Norgaard’s red card

Brentford’s appeal against captain Christian Norgaard’s red card at Everton has been upheld.

Norgaard was sent off late in the first half of the game at Goodison Park, which ended in a goalless draw.

He collided with Everton’s England keeper Jordan Pickford while trying to score and, after a VAR check and referee Chris Kavanagh viewing the incident, he was dismissed.

But Brentford’s successful appeal means he has avoided a three-match ban and will be available to play against Leicester this weekend.







