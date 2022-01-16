Brentford well beaten by Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool 3 Brentford 0 44' Fabinho 64' Oxlade-Chambetlain 77' Minamino

Brentford slipped a second heavy defeat in a week, going down 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

Thomas Frank’s held their own for much of the game and had a great opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Bryan Mbeumo broke towards the Liverpool box, but he instead chose to play in Ivan Toney instead of shooting and the chance went begging.







That scare lifted the home side with Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk both being denied by Alvaro Fernandez before the home side took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Roberto Firmino nipped in front of Kristoffer Ajer to nod home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

Jota hit the post as Liverpool pushed for a second goal after half-time before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain met Andy Robertson’s magnificent cross to power his header past Fernandez and effectively seal the victory.

Substitute Takumi Minamino then added a third 15 minutes from time with his first touch to wrap up a comfortable win for the Reds.

The goal came a catastrophic defensive mix-up between Christian Norgaard and Fernandez that saw Firmino to take the ball off the Dane and then teed-up the Japan international who fired into the net from close range.

To compound a tough day for the Bees on their first league visit to Anfield since 1946, the returning Rico Henry was forced off at halftime with injury.

Brentford: Fernandez; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Henry (Canos 45), Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste (Wissa 68); Mbeumo (Jensen 75), Toney. Subs not used: Lossl, Forss, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Bech, Stevens.







