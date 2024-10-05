Brentford v Wolves player ratings

Brentford came out on top in a topsy-turvy game against Wolves to register a 5-3 win at the Gtech Community Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 6

Was not overworked despite letting in three goals. Was left helpless for the first two but will be disappointed that Rayan Ait-Nouri’s late strike went straight through him as it found the net.

Sepp Van den Berg: 6

A useful outlet high up the pitch when Flekken played long passes. Continues to look a versatile and dependable option at right back.

Nathan Collins: 7

Terrified his former side at set-pieces all afternoon and gave Brentford the perfect start when he nodded in the game’s first goal after 75 seconds. Did give possession away in the build-up to Wolves’ second equaliser.

Ethan Pinnock: 8

Took his headed goal excellently and continued his strong defensive work from last weekend’s draw against West Ham. Beaten by Jorgen Strand Larsen for one of the goals but had the better of him otherwise, winning seven of 11 duels in total.

Kristoffer Ajer: 6

Was given a tough time by Wolves winger Carlos Borges in the first half but was far more reliable after the break.

Kevin Schade: 6

Could not make the most of a couple of great chances to score his first goal of the season but switched positions effectively with Bryan Mbeumo throughout and his pace is an important part of Brentford’s attacking threat.

Christian Norgaard: 7

A solid return to the side for the captain. Took his goal brilliantly and also helped to calm things down following a frenetic opening quarter to the game.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

Was allowed to be more all-action thanks to the return of Norgaard and made the most of it. Found the perfect pass to set up his captain and his energy helped the Brentford midfield get on top in the second half.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 7

Threatened regularly down the left flank and is starting to look a lot more confident at this level. Was slightly fortunate that his late cross was pushed into the path of Fabio Carvalho by Sam Johnstone to earn an assist but had put enough good balls into the box by that point to deserve one.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 9

Sensational performance from the diminutive midfielder as he continues his excellent start to the season. Picked up assists for two of the goals and provided good set-piece delivery all afternoon. Registered a game-high six key passes whilst also put in a real shift defensively.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Took his penalty with Ivan Toney-like aplomb, sending Johnstone the wrong way from 12 yards. Always looked a threat but perhaps slightly wasteful when the big opportunities came his way.









