Bees enjoy comfortable derby victory over West Ham

Brentford 2 West Ham 0 47' Mbeumo 63' Toney

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney gave Brentford victory in a somewhat one-sided London derby – their fourth win in their past five matches.

Mbeumo opened the scoring a couple of minutes into the second half, firing home left-footed after being teed up by Toney’s flick-on.

And Mbeumo returned the favour by chipping the ball in for Toney to head in the Bees’ second.

Mbeumo was excellent but missed a great chance to add a third when he volleyed over from eight yards out.

Former Bees star Said Benrahma, on as a substitute, almost pulled a goal back for West Ham in stoppage time when his shot was deflected onto the top of the net.

Their win, coupled with Burnley’s defeat at Norwich, leaves Brentford 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Zanka, Ajer (Roerslev 83), Norgaard, Eriksen, Janelt (Jensen 69), Henry, Wissa, Mbeumo (Canos 78), Toney.

Subs not used: Fernandez, Ghoddos, Jeanvier, Fosu, Baptiste, Sorensen.








