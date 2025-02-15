Brentford v West Ham player ratings
Brentford registered a third consecutive away win by beating West Ham at the London Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.
Mark Flekken: 6Was not overly worked but solid with his hands when called upon. A couple of errant kicks put his defence in more trouble than it needed to be.
Kristoffer Ajer: 6Was rarely given much trouble down his side but did little wrong.
Nathan Collins: 8
Defended his box excellently in the second half, comfortably getting the better of countryman Evan Ferguson on his West Ham debut. Has had a great season so far.
Sepp Van den Berg: 7Defended well alongside Collins until he was forced off with an injury on the hour mark. Made one good headed clearance from a powerful effort on the Brentford goal.
Keane Lewis-Potter: 7Did well to keep his former Hull City team-mate Jarrod Bowen quiet as his defence prowess only continues to improve. Could have done better from a couple of decent crossing positions.
Christian Norgaard: 7
A strong showing to help Brentford get on top in the first half. Provided a few good tackles and interceptions to help the defensive effort after the interval.
Vitaly Janelt: 7His energy and running power was another factor in Brentford dominating before half-time. Almost registered a great assist for Wissa but VAR ruled out the goal for an offside in the build-up.
Bryan Mbeumo: 6Not as clinical as when we have seen him at his best earlier this season. Still threatened in flashes though.
Mikkel Damsgaard: 7Continues to make the Brentford midfield tick. Was uncharacteristically wasteful in decent positions on a couple of occasions.
Kevin Schade: 7
Almost made a mess of his goal but was a real threat throughout the first half.