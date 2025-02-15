Brentford v West Ham player ratings

Mark Flekken: 6

Kristoffer Ajer: 6

Nathan Collins: 8

Was not overly worked but solid with his hands when called upon. A couple of errant kicks put his defence in more trouble than it needed to be.Was rarely given much trouble down his side but did little wrong.

Defended his box excellently in the second half, comfortably getting the better of countryman Evan Ferguson on his West Ham debut. Has had a great season so far.

Sepp Van den Berg: 7

Keane Lewis-Potter: 7

Christian Norgaard: 7

Defended well alongside Collins until he was forced off with an injury on the hour mark. Made one good headed clearance from a powerful effort on the Brentford goal.Did well to keep his former Hull City team-mate Jarrod Bowen quiet as his defence prowess only continues to improve. Could have done better from a couple of decent crossing positions.

A strong showing to help Brentford get on top in the first half. Provided a few good tackles and interceptions to help the defensive effort after the interval.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

Bryan Mbeumo: 6

Mikkel Damsgaard: 7

Kevin Schade: 7

His energy and running power was another factor in Brentford dominating before half-time. Almost registered a great assist for Wissa but VAR ruled out the goal for an offside in the build-up.Not as clinical as when we have seen him at his best earlier this season. Still threatened in flashes though.Continues to make the Brentford midfield tick. Was uncharacteristically wasteful in decent positions on a couple of occasions.

Almost made a mess of his goal but was a real threat throughout the first half.

Yoane Wissa: 7

Ethan Pinnock: 7

Linked things well from his position at the spearhead of the attack and was unfortunate to not get a goal as he was twice denied by the offside flag.Made a solid return after he came on to replace Van Den Berg.







