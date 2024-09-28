Brentford v West Ham player ratings

Brentford were unable to make the most of taking an early lead once again as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham. Here is how we rated each of the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 6

Took a couple of risks when in possession but was rarely troubled by a blunt West Ham attack. Saved well from Mohammed Kudus in the first half but couldn’t do a lot about the scramble that saw the visitors draw level.

Sepp Van den Berg: 6

Got forward to decent effect at times and gave Kudus little joy in the first half. Does not look out of place as a stand-in full back.

Nathan Collins: 6

Probably the first time he has been outshone by defensive partner Pinnock this season but likely because he seemed to have so little to do throughout the game.

Ethan Pinnock: 7

Defended his box well after a difficult outing at Tottenham last week. Won four aerial duels and also look more assured in possession.

Kristoffer Ajer: 6

Continues to fill in well at left back but a sloppy period at the start of the second half culminated in him being beaten to the loose ball by Tomas Soucek for the West Ham equaliser.

Kevin Schade: 6

Combined well with Mbeumo at times and often switched positions between centre forward and right wing. Faded as the game wore on and was taken off on the hour mark not long after receiving treatment.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 7

Used in a deeper position than usual but managed to have a big influence on the game. Made seven tackles and was also tidy and efficient when in possession.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Had a tough job anchoring the midfield without the presence of Christian Norgaard but had a good go at it. Made one particularly good block from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross in the second half.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 6

A couple of bright moments early on, including some impressive dribbling. Not able to make the most of some good crossing positions when Brentford were pushing for a winner late on.

Fabio Carvalho: 7

The best we’ve seen of the former Fulham man in a Brentford shirt so far. Dovetailed well with Mbeumo in a central role, setting up the early goal with a brave header inside the West Ham penalty area. Most impressive work was done without the ball as he made three tackles and regularly disrupted the West Ham midfield.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Took his goal brilliantly to continue a fantastic start to the new season. Perhaps guilty of not making the right decision when in good positions for much of the remainder of the game.

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 6

Provided energy from the bench at a time when West Ham were getting on top after they had equalised.







