Brentford draw after fightback by Spurs

Brentford 2 Tottenham 2 15' Janelt 54' Toney 65' Kane 71' Højbjerg

Brentford let a two-goal lead slip in their first Premier League game since the World Cup break.

Vitaly Janelt had the Bees ahead at half-time before Ivan Toney doubled his side’s lead shortly after the restart.

But Harry Kane’s header just 10 minutes into the second half was quickly followed by a fine finish from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to salvage a point for Spurs.

It took just 15 minutes for Brentford to take the lead when Janelt tapped in from close range after Mathias Jensen’s effort had been kept out by Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Toney doubled his side’s advantage when Christian Norgaard flicked on Bryan Mbeumo’s corner for the forward to poke home.

But Kane replied on 65 minutes by heading into the far corner from Clement Lenglet’s pinpoint cross.

And Spurs were level moments later when Dejan Kulusevki’s cut-back deflected into the path of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who curled an excellent strike beyond David Raya.

Kane almost had his second of the game and a winner for Spurs when he got on the end of another cross from Lenglet late on but his header bounced back off the bar.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Zanka, Mee, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard (Dasilva 81), Jensen (Ghoddos 67’), Henry, Toney, Mbeumo (Wissa 81’)









