Brentford v Southampton player ratings

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford made it back-to-back home league wins to start the season by seeing off Southampton 3-1. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 6

Looks uncertain when corners and free-kicks are aimed in his direction, as when Joe Aribo hit the crossbar early on. Continues to do well in terms of shot-stopping and there was not a lot he could have done about Yuki Sugawara’s fine strike late on.

Kristoffer Ajer: 6

Made a bright enough start with one particularly good run down the wing. Taken off before half-time with another injury concern.

Nathan Collins: 7

Defended his penalty area very well once again as his good start to the season gathers momentum.

Ethan Pinnock: 7

Another reliable presence at the back. The contrast between the two team’s centre-backs ultimately ended up deciding the game.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

His physicality always feels slightly wasted at left back and he was caught out of position on a couple of occasions by Sugawara. Did maraud forwards with some success on a couple of occasions.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 8

Won the ball back in the build-up to Brentford’s first two goals in what was a committed and disciplined display out of possession. Also showed his quality with a nice reverse pass to Jensen at the start of the second half.

Christian Norgaard: 6

Steady performance from the captain. Blazed over the bar with a chance that would have rounded off the win nicely at the end of a flowing team move.

Mathias Jensen: 7

Clever pass set up the second goal for Mbeumo. Had to put in a shift as Bees spent long periods without the ball.

Bryan Mbeumo: 8

Looks set to be a huge season for the winger now he can claim to be the main man in his own right. Took both goals well and continues to show a level of quality with the ball at his feet that suggests he could be one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers this term.

Yoane Wissa: 7

Didn’t know much about his goal but caused plenty of problems with his movement and runs in behind. A very different type of central striker to Ivan Toney but looks equally capable of combining well with Mbeumo.

Kevin Schade: 6

Not as involved as the other members of the front three but still went on a couple of good dribbles.

Mads Roerslev: 6

Forced into action early by Ajer’s injury but Brentford were on top by the time of his introduction, meaning he had a relatively straightforward afternoon.







