Brentford v Nottingham Forest line-ups: Bees makes four changes, Forest man returns

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has made four changes to the side that beat Chelsea in midweek.

Bryan Mbeumo, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard are restored to the strarting line-up as boss Frank revers to a back four for the visit of the relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Forest, who climbed out of the bottom three with a fine 3-1 win over high-flying Brighton, have skipper Joe Worral returning to the side in place of Neco Williams, who is out for the season with a broken jaw.

Forest are searching for only their second away win of the season, with Brentford looking to keep alive their push for European qualification.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Damsgaard, Jensen, Schade, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Stevens, Baptiste.

Nottingham Forest: Navas, Mangala, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Aurier, Danilo, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Ayew.







