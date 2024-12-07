Brentford v Newcastle player ratings

Brentford continued their strong home form with a win against Newcastle in another breathtaking game. Here’s how we rated each Bees player in the 4-2 victory.







Mark Flekken: 7

Made a brilliant recovery to stop Alexander Isak after the striker had rounded him, and got himself an assist with a long free-kick for the Nathan Collins goal.

Sepp Van den Berg: 5

Was given a tough afternoon by both Harvey Barnes and then Anthony Gordon. Was better after the interval as part of an improved Brentford performance.

Nathan Collins: 7

The big centre-back continues to be a massive threat in the opposition box and finished well from Flekken’s long kick here. Was bailed out by his keeper in the first half following a misjudgement.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

A big part of a defence that looks shaky at times but improved in a resolute showing from the backline in the second half.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 6

Left space for Jacob Murphy to expose on a couple of occasions. Still stood out with his driving runs down the left though and must be a certain starter at this point.

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 7

Surely his best performance for Brentford yet. Made four tackles and was constantly a nuisance to the Newcastle midfield.

Christian Norgaard: 7

Played a number of magnificent long passes from the centre of midfield, the one that set Mbeumo away for the game’s opening goal was particularly good.

Bryan Mbeumo: 8

Back on the scoresheet and back to something like his threatening best. The goal was the sort of strike we have come to expect but should not start taking for granted.

Fabio Carvalho: 6

Solid showing on a rare start for the former Fulham man. Drifted inside effectively from the left to open up space for Lewis-Potter outside him.

Yoane Wissa: 7

One of his quieter showings on home turf this season but still scored a well-taken goal from a slightly different starting position in support of Igor Thiago.

Igor Thiago: 7

Put himself about effectively on his full Brentford debut. Not given much service to go for goal himself but linked well with Mbeumo and Wissa at times.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

Given a much-needed rest following an intense start to the season but still tidy and energetic when he was introduced in the second half.

Kevin Schade: 7

His pace continues to hurt teams and the late goal he scored looked like another sign of a growing confidence.







