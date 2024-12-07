Brentford v Newcastle line-ups: Norgaard back, Magpies make two changes

Christian Norgaard, who missed Brentford’s midweek defeat at Aston Villa, is fit again and back in the side.

Newcastle make two changes, with Harvey Barnes and Sean Longstaff coming in for Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

Brentford: Flekken; Lewis-Potter, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg; Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Carvalho, Mbeumo, Thiago, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarrson, Schade, Mee, Ajer, Damsgaard, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev, Maghoma.

Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Kelly, Targett, Tonali, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson.







