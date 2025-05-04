Schade scores twice as brilliant Brentford beat United

Brentford 4 Shaw (OG, 27′)

Schade (35′, 70′)

Wissa (74′) Man Utd 3 Mount (14′)

Garnacho (82′)

Diallo (90’+5)





Kevin Schade scored twice in a brilliant victory for Brentford, massively boosting their push for a European place.

A Yoane Wissa strike and a Luke Shaw own goal also helped the Bees to a third consecutive win.

Former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount gave United the lead and, after Brentford hit back with four goals, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo found the net late on for Ruben Amorim’s men, but there could be no doubt that Brentford were the better side for much of the contest.

They started confidently and almost scored just three minutes in when United defender Shaw headed a Keane Lewis-Potter cross against his own post.

The visitors went ahead against the run of play when Garnacho capitalised on a poor kick by keeper Mark Flekken to set up Mount to slide in just his second goal since leaving Stamford Bridge.

Brentford responded well to the setback and were back on level terms by the half-hour mark.

Mikkel Damsgaard tried to help on a Michael Kayode header, only for the ball to ricochet off Shaw and into the net.

And the Bees were ahead not long after as Schade rose highest and headed in a looping cross from captain Christian Norgaard.

United improved after the interval but fell further behind with 20 minutes to play when a deflected cross from Bryan Mbeumo landed perfectly on the head of Schade to guide beyond a stranded Altay Bayindir.

Things got even better for the Bees four minutes later, with Wissa tapping home a Kayode pass following a move that saw the United defence sliced open by substitute Mathias Jensen.

Garnacho made the scoreline more respectable for United in the final 10 minutes, exchanging passes with former Brentford man Christian Eriksen before picking out the top corner from distance.

Diallo then found the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a low effort beyond Flekken.

Brentford: Flekken, Kayode (Ajer 81), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter (Nunes 81), Yarmoliuk (Jensen 67), Norgaard, Damsgaard (Thiago 81), Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (Henry 72).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Konak, Mee, Pinnock