Haaland’s goal gives City victory over Brentford

Brentford 0 Man City 1

Haaland (9′) Haaland (9′)



Erling Haaland condemned Brentford to their first home defeat of the season.

The Premier League’s top scorer struck early for Manchester City in a dominant first-half display from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Brentford improved as the game progressed, but Igor Thiago was unable to find the net when a rare opportunity to equalise presented itself.

City took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes as Sepp Van den Berg misjudged a bouncing ball and allowed Haaland to close in on goal before finishing beyond keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The visitors remained in control from that point, and were only prevented from going further ahead before the interval when Kelleher saved superbly from a Tijani Reijnders volley.

Brentford’s best chance to equalise came and went after the break, with Thiago shooting straight at keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after a misplaced header by City defender Josko Gvardiol sent him clean through.

The loss leaves Keith Andrews’ side just three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer (Carvalho 90+2’), Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey, Yarmoliuk (Onyeka 74) , Henderson (Janelt 74), Damsgaard (Jensen 68), Thiago (Ouattara 68), Schade.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter.