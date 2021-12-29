Brentford v Man City line-ups: Three Bees changes, City make four

Brentford, without the injured Bryan Mbeumo and Rico Henry and the suspended Christian Norgaard, make three changes from the side which lost 2-0 to Brighton on Boxing Day.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Mads Roerslev are all given places in the starting line-up.

City make four changes, bringing in Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko.







Brentford: Fernandez, Thompson, Pinnock, Sorensen, Jansson, Baptiste, Wissa, Jensen, Onyeka, Roerslev, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Canos, Forss, Ghoddos, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens.

Manchester City: Ederson, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Jesus, Foden.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Mahrez, Mbete, Palmer.







