Schade scores hat-trick as Brentford thump Leicester

Brentford 4 Leicester 1 21' Buonanotte 25' Wissa 29' Schade 45' Schade 59' Schade

A Kevin Schade hat-trick helped Brentford to a comfortable victory against struggling Leicester City.

The Bees, who remain unbeaten at home this season, once again came from behind to win as they moved up to seventh in the Premier League table.

The visitors opened the scoring against the run of play, Facundo Buonanotte tapping in after Jamie Vardy had got the better of Ethan Pinnock.

But the lead lasted for less than five minutes as Schade crossed for Yoane Wissa to score his eighth goal of the season following a fine Mikkel Damsgaard ball to open up the Leicester defence.

Schade then found the bottom corner at the end of a flowing Brentford move, scoring his first Premier League goal since April in the process.

The German forward collected a Damsgaard pass and found the net from a tight angle to double his tally for the afternoon in first-half stoppage time.

And Schade completed his hat-trick midway through the second period, applying a cool finish after being sent through on goal by Nathan Collins.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg (Roerslev 83), Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaad (Carvalho 70), Norgaard (Yarmoliuk 70), Jensen (Janelt 42), Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (Thiago 70).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Maghoma, Konak, Maghoma







