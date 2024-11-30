Brentford v Leicester player ratings

Kevin Schade was the hero for Brentford as he scored a hat-trick in their 4-1 win against Leicester City. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 6

Had very little to do all afternoon. Was left helpless for Facundo Buonanotte’s goal but had played an errant pass to the Argentine to gift him a chance early on.

Sepp Van den Berg: 6

Continues to look comfortable at right back, helping relieve Brentford’s continued issues in the position.

Nathan Collins: 7

Produced a lovely pass to set up Kevin Schade’s third goal and was assured up against Jamie Vardy all afternoon.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

Let Vardy get the better of him for Leicester’s goal but did put in a decent defensive shift otherwise, contributing three tackles.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 7

Is making his hybrid left back/left midfield role look easy. Was rarely given much trouble defensively and continued to cause problems with his dribbling, playing a big part in the goal that gave Brentford the lead.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 8

Was instrumental to all of Brentford’s good attacking play. Opened up the Leicester defence for Yoane Wissa’s equaliser and also set up Schade’s second goal.

Christian Norgaard: 7

Helped Brentford get on top in midfield with six tackles. Thomas Frank will be relieved that his captain’s red card at Everton last week was overturned.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Forced off before half-time with an injury. Had been tidy in possession up to that point.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Is perhaps starting to be overshadowed by Brentford’s other in-form attackers but did play the pass for Schade’s first goal and regularly threatened the Leicester defence.

Yoane Wissa: 8

Continued his good scoring form by being in the right place at the right time to equalise but also helped string Brentford attacks together with his link-up play.

Kevin Schade: 9

Took all three of his goals with a confidence that had not previously been seen in a Brentford shirt.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Was a surprise to not see him start given the impact he so often has in midfield but did not look off the pace when called upon following Jensen’s injury.

Fabio Carvalho: 7

Was bright in this cameo. Tried to make things happen with dribbles and forward passes.

Yehor Yarmoliuk: 6

Helped shore up midfield.

Igor Thiago: 6

Was rarely involved with the game already won by the time he came on. Will understandably take time to get up to speed.







