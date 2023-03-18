Brentford are held to draw by Leicester

Brentford 1 Leicester 1 32' Jensen 52' Barnes

Harvey Barnes’ equaliser meant Brentford had to settle for a point.

Mathias Jensen drilled home his fifth goal of the season after 32 minutes after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall failed to clear following a corner routine.

The visitors drew level seven minutes after half-time Barnes went through one-on-one to lift the ball over an advancing David Raya.

Brentford ended the match with 10 men after Shandon Baptiste was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

A victory would have lifted Brentford above Liverpool and Brighton into sixth place, although they are now unbeaten at home in their past 10 Premier League games.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Damsgaard (Dasilva 61), Jensen (Baptiste 75), Mbeumo (Jansson 90), Wissa (Schade 61), Toney.







