Toney scores hat-trick as Bees thrash Leeds

Brentford 5 Leeds 2 30' Toney (pen) 43' Toney 45' Sinisterra 56' Toney 79' Roca 80' Mbeumo 90' Wissa

Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick as Brentford thrashed Leeds, whose boss Jesse Marsch was sent off.

The striker scored from the penalty spot in the first half and added another with a superb free-kick, though Luis Sinisterra’s strike had given Leeds a lifeline before half-time.

But Toney added another after the restart with a brilliant chip and despite Marc Roca making it 3-2, the Bees hit back immediately through Bryan Mbeumo before substitute Yoane Wissa added another to seal the win.

Brentford took the lead midway through the first half when, after a lengthy VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot for a foul on Toney by Sinisterra, which the Bees striker duly tucked away.

And Toney had his second before the break from another dead ball situation, this time whipping a fantastic free-kick into the far corner after Shandon Baptiste had been fouled.

Leeds pulled a goal back before half-time, however, with Sinisterra making up for his earlier error by flicking the ball beyond Rico Henry before finding the bottom corner.

Toney had his hat-trick just before the hour-mark though, seizing on Meslier’s clearance before nutmegging Diego Llorente and dinking the ball into the corner from 25 yards with the Leeds keeper still out of his goal.

And things went from bad to worse for Leeds when Marsch was sent off for his reaction to a penalty appeal being waved away by the referee.

The away side soon had another goal back to make it 3-2, however, when Luke Ayling’s cross was turned in by Roca from close range.

But Brentford hit back instantly through Mbeumo’s low finish one v one, who had originally been given as offside before VAR showed the ball had come off Leeds defender Robin Kock beforehand.

Wissa completed the scoring in added time, stealing the ball off Llorente high up before finishing well.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Baptiste (Onyeka 58’), Janelt (Zanka 67’), Jensen (Damsgaard 83’), Mbeumo (Wissa 83’), Toney, Lewis-Potter (Dasilva 58’)







