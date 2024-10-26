Brentford v Ipswich player ratings

Brentford continued their impressive home form by coming from two goals down to beat Ipswich Town 4-3. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Mark Flekken: 6

Made a good save from Sam Szmodics that stopped the visitors taking a 3-0 lead in the first half. Not a great deal he could have done about the goals he conceded as his defence left him exposed on each occasion.

Mads Roerslev: 6

Struggled to keep track of Szmodics throughout as the attacker drifted in from the left flank to cause problems. Had some better moments going forward but lacks the athleticism of some of Thomas Frank’s other full back options.

Nathan Collins: 5

Was given a tough afternoon by Ipswich striker George Hirst. Failed to get to grips with his man in the lead up to the opening goal. Also missed a great chance to score from a corner late on when Brentford were pressing for a winner.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

Allowed Liam Delap to get in front of him for the goal that looked to have earned Ipswich a point but was otherwise dominant In both penalty areas.

Sepp Van den Berg: 6

Was switched from the right of defence to the left owing to Kristoffer Ajer’s absence and slotted in comfortably. Not able to get as involved in attacking play as he has been doing on the opposite side but continues to look a solid signing following his summer move from Liverpool.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

Not as influential as he has been in some excellent recent performances but still provided a few moments of magic in midfield. Set Yoane Wissa away for the chance that ultimately led to the own goal equaliser.

Christian Norgaard: 5

Struggled to control midfield in a scrappy opening to the game. Was beaten by Conor Chaplin in the build-up to Ipswich’s second goal and almost gave away another when he was caught on the ball. Was still a surprise to see him taken off in the closing stages when Brentford were just a goal ahead.

Vitaly Janelt: 7

Provided physicality when it was needed in midfield and his run into the Ipswich box to set up Wissa proved a crucial turning point in the game.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Will ultimately go down as another influential display from Brentford’s talisman but his goals were a penalty and an over-hit cross. Was otherwise only able to impact the game sporadically.

Yoane Wissa: 7

Scored on his return to the starting line up and clearly offers a different dimension to Brentford’s play with his ability to run in behind opposition defences. Made a slow start to the game though, giving away possession in his own half more than once and also missed a good chance to wrap up the win in the second half before Ipswich struck back.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 8

Continues to get better and better on the left of the attack. Caused Ipswich’s Harry Clarke serious problems with his movement and dribbling, winning a penalty from him as well as two fouls that led to bookings. His driving run from midfield also created the Wissa goal that got Brentford back into the game. Deserved a goal himself but was unable to take the chance when the ball broke his way in the box in the second half.









