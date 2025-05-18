Wilson is derby hero again as Fulham beat Brentford

Brentford 2 Mbeumo (22′)

Wissa (43′) Fulham 3 Jimenez (16′)

Cairney (68′)

Wilson (70′)



Harry Wilson was the derby hero for Fulham again as they came from behind to beat Brentford.

Having scored twice in stoppage time to win the previous match between the teams, in November, Wilson this time came off the bench to net a spectacular winning goal with 20 minutes to play.

Another of Fulham’s substitutes, club captain Tom Cairney, had levelled the game just two minutes earlier as Marco Silva’s side recovered from a disjointed first-half showing to complete a league double over the Bees for the first time since the 1947-48 season.

Bryan Mbeumo missed a Premier League penalty for the first time, in between scoring a first-half equaliser and Yoane Wissa giving the hosts the lead, with Brentford made to pay for not establishing a healthier half-time lead.

Fulham went ahead against the run of play when Raul Jimenez managed to squeeze a header under the arm of keeper Mark Flekken from a deep Adama Traore cross.

Traore played a part in the Brentford equaliser as well, as his loss of possession in his own half was capitalised on by Wissa and he fed Mbeumo to slot beyond Bernd Leno.

Mbeumo looked set to give the Bees the lead three minutes later, only for Leno to save his penalty after Joachim Andersen had been adjudged to have fouled Kevin Schade in the penalty area.

Wissa did put the home side in front before half-time, though, and his 20th goal of the season could not have arrived in easier fashion as Fulham’s inability to clear a long throw allowed him to roll the ball over the line from close range.

Fulham were much improved after the break, in no small part thanks to the contribution of their substitutes.

First, Cairney – who had been brought on at half-time for Sander Berge – produced an intelligent flicked header to meet a deflected Kenny Tete cross.

And just as he did in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage, Wilson arrived from the bench to provide the decisive moment, cutting infield from the right before picking out the bottom corner of the net with a glorious left-footed strike.

Brentford: Flekken, Kayode (Ajer 63), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter (Thiago 75), Norgaard, Yarmoliuk (Jensen 75), Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (Henry 75).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Mee, Konak, Nunes

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson (Cuenca 88), Berge (Cairney 46), Lukic, Smith Rowe (King 66), Traore (Sessegnon 80), Jimenez, Iwobi (Wilson 66)

Subs not used: Benda, Cuenca, Pereira ,Willian, Vinicius.