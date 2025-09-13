Carvalho’s stoppage-time goal earns derby point for Brentford

Brentford 2 Schade (35′)

Carvalho (90’+3) Chelsea 2 Palmer (61′)

Caicedo (85′)



Fabio Carvalho’s stoppage-time goal earned Brentford a point against Chelsea.

An 85th-minute Moises Caicedo strike looked to have secured a comeback win for Enzo Maresca’s side, only for Carvalho to poke the ball over the line following a long throw into the box.

On his return from injury, Cole Palmer had equalised for Chelsea less than five minutes after being introduced as a substitute, following Kevin Schade’s first-half opener.

A number of first-team regulars started alongside Palmer on the bench as Maresca opted to rotate, and that contributed to Brentford being the more threatening side in the first 45 minutes.

The Bees went ahead when a quick turnover allowed Jordan Henderson to release Schade and he finished into the bottom corner of the net.

Enzo Fernandez came close to equalising before half-time, hitting the post directly from an inswinging corner.

The Chelsea leveller arrived just after the hour mark when Palmer met a loose ball with a perfect first-time finish.

Caicedo seemed to have settled the contest in the visitors’ favour when he picked out the top corner from the edge of the box.

But there was to be a late twist, as Nathan Collins headed on a Schade throw and Carvalho met it at the back post.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode (Hickey 83), Van Den Berg, Collins, Pinnock (Ajer 83), Lewis-Potter (Carvalho 90), Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Jensen (Ouattara 73), Thiago (Henry 73), Schade.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Nelson, Onyeka, Janelt.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Fofana (James h/t), Chalobah, Tosin, Hato (Cucurella 46), Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Buonanotte (George 46), Gittens (Palmer 56), Pedro (Garnacho 79). Subs not used: Jorgenson, Santos, Gusto, Acheampong