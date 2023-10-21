Brentford v Burnley line-ups: Both managers make three changes

Brentford boss Thomas Frank makes three changes for this afternoons game.

Mark Flekken replaces Thomas Strakosha in goal after recovering from appendicitis, while Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka come in for Mads Roerslev and the suspended Aaron Hickey.

Ben Mee, back in the squad after injury, is among the substitutes.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany also makes three changes, with Dara O’Shea, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni replacing Vitinho, Hannes Delcroix and Josh Brownhill.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Onyeka, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumu, Maupay, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Mee, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Kim, Olakigbe, Brierley.

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, O’Shea, Taylor, Berge, Cullen, Amdouni, Tresor, Foster, Odobert.

Subs: Muric, Cork, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Redmond, Zaroury, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix.







