Brentford win after late flurry of goals

Brentford 3

Thiago (pen 81′, 86′)

Ouattara (90’+2)

Flemming (pen 85′)

Two more goals for Igor Thiago helped Brentford to victory amid late drama against Burnley.

The Brazillian made it 10 for the season with a penalty and then put the Bees back in front before Dango Ouattara wrapped up the win late on.

A Michael Kayode mistake had allowed Zian Flemming to equalise with a penalty in a chaotic end to the game.

There were few chances for either side in the first half, with Flemming forcing the only save of note from Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford started brightly after the interval but the opening goal did not arrive until the final 10 minutes.

After missing a penalty at Brighton last week, Thiago coolly slotted home after Ouattara had been fouled by Axel Tuanzebe.

The visitors looked set to earn a point when Kayode’s clumsy challenge on substitute Jaidon Anthony allowed Flemming to score.

However, Thiago restored the lead for the Bees after capitalsing on a poor defensive header from Kyle Walker.

Ouattara made sure of the victory courtesy of a composed finish in the second minute of stoppage time.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey (Henry 75), Henderson, Jensen (Yarmoliuk 85), Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade (Nelson 75), Thiago (Lewis-Potter 90).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Onyeka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Janelt